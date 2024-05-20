Watch Now
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MPD investigating hit-and-run crash witnessed by TMJ4

The crash left a 57-year-old man and 16-year-old boy injured.
Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured. The entire wreck was caught on camera by a TMJ4 crew following up on a shooting.
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 20, 2024
Police say, around 7:00 on Sunday night, a driver lost control and ran into a parked vehicle — you can see in TMJ4's video that it was a minivan. The impact was strong enough to cause the mini-van to hit a marked MPD squad car. There was a 57-year-old man in the van at the time — he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In the video, you can see the driver of the first vehicle run away from the scene almost immediately. Police say he was driving a freshly stolen car.

Bystanders try to help the passenger of that stolen car out of the wreck. Police say he's a 16-year-old who was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then arrested.

Police are still looking for the driver of that stolen vehicle. Anyone with any information can call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-227-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

