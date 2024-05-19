2 left dead after shooting, according to Milwaukee Police

2 people were left dead after a shooting Saturday, May 18. According to Milwaukee Police, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near 14th and Halsey Ave.

Police say that one unidentified person, despite life-saving measures, died on scene.

Another unidentified person sustained gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting. Police also continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

