MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after two suspects stole a package from a Nash Park home, an incident caught on camera that ended with one of the thieves taking a hard fall during their getaway.

It happened on March 19 at approximately 5:46 p.m. near 80th and Capitol.

Peggy Studenec knew the package she ordered arrived last Thursday, but when she got home, it was gone.

Watch: Milwaukee victim calls it 'instant karma' as porch pirate falls

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Milwaukee victim calls it 'instant karma' as porch pirate falls

Studenec checked her security camera and saw one woman running off with her package while another stood watch. Before escaping, one of the suspects took a hard fall, stayed down for 10 seconds, and limped off.

"Her elbows and knees got the worst of it," Studenec said.

Peggy Studenec Security video shows one of the women on the ground after falling down as they get away from the home.

Studenec said the woman acting as the lookout gave her jacket to the other woman to help commit the crime.

The suspects also flipped off her cameras.

"There was no reason for that," Studenec said.

Mike Beiermeister Peggy Studenec

This isn't the first time this has happened to Studenec. Over five years ago, she had items stolen from her porch intended for a foster dog she was taking care of. In this recent package, there wasn't much, but she told me they were gifts she planned to give to friends.

Peggy Studenec A woman grabbing a package from Peggy Studenec's front step.

"It's an invasion of my privacy. I don't care if it was a $10 package or a $500 package, it's still mine, and they have no right to be here to do that," Studenec said.

According to Milwaukee Police Department crime statistics, theft, including porch piracy, is the only major crime category to rise in the past year to date, up 6%. Experts say the real number may be much higher.

National surveys show that only about one in four package theft victims ever call the police, as many go straight to the retailer for a replacement. That's according to C+R Research's “Package Theft Statistics” (2023) & SafeWise's “State of Package Theft” Report (2023).

As porch piracy continues across the city, Studenec is urging others to report it.

"They just go, 'oh, well, I can get it replaced,' but that's not the point. These kids aren't going to learn they need to be held accountable for their actions," Studenec said.

She shared a message for the two women.

"Grow up, get a job, earn your own money, and then have somebody steal your stuff and see how you feel," Studenec said.

Police recommend the following tips to prevent package theft:

Require a signature for packages being delivered.

Ask a friend, neighbor, or relative to get the package.

Have the package delivered to a workplace or an alternative location.

Have the delivery company hold the package at their facility.

If you see anyone suspicious, call the police.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (414) 935-7242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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