Catholic schools break ground on new building amid grief from Minneapolis school shooting

MILWAUKEE — Two Catholic schools broke ground on a new building on Milwaukee's south side, but the ceremony carried the weight of grief as it came just a day after a deadly shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

At 10 a.m., the sound of shovels marked a milestone as two new Seton Catholic Schools began construction, a moment that has been years in the making for this south side community.

"It's an opportunity to bring new people bring new children here," said Edilia Gomez, a parent.

Families gathered at Prince of Peace School, where faith and future were met with a bittersweet undertone. Just 24 hours earlier, tragedy struck a Catholic school community in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where gunfire erupted outside Annunciation Catholic School, killing two students.

"It's not just here, we're connected to the larger human family, so the ripple effect, even though in our joy and excitement, there is the sadness that comes from seeing what took place," said Archbishop Jeffrey Grob.

Principal David D'Antonio says the timing of the tragedy is a sobering reminder.

"We're working with our student council to organize a community prayer and an optional segment of the day where students can come to stations in our gym and have the opportunity to do different activities, mostly silent and reflective in nature," D'Antonio said.

Despite that grief, the Archbishop says the community is leaning on its faith and community.

"We can't be unaffected, we can't be callous, we can't simply say it's their problem, it's our problem," Grob said.

A groundbreaking filled with both celebration and prayer became a symbol that even in sorrow, their faith pushes forward.

When asked how to end the cycle of violence, Grob reflected on the power of faith.

"At the end of the day, it's about changing hearts, through the eyes of faith, that help us look beyond the physical, that there's something greater at work, that there is a loving god that exists even in the midst of human choices that bring tragedy and heartache," Grob said.

Many attendees said they showed up with heavy hearts, but also with hands ready to build.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

