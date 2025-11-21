MPS Board votes to end Carmen Northwest Charter School contract in 2027

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools board voted to approve a one-year contract extension for Carmen Northwest Charter School, despite the school wanting a longer contract.

The administration recommended the one-year contract, which will run through June 30, 2027. Superintendent Brenda Casselius called it a "student-centered recommendation," and the board approved the measure during their meeting.

"They should be ashamed," CEO of Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Aaron Lippman said.

Aaron Lippman, CEO, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Lippman had been seeking a full-term contract renewal with MPS.

“I am embarrassed and appalled at most of the most of the board of Milwaukee public schools," Lippman said.

The news of the only 1-year extension was disappointing to the dozens of students and parents in attendance.

“It is just disappointing that MPS has to put that road block in the way of us and our students," senior, Aiden Sparks said.

The charter school had been at risk of losing its partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools due to test scores that fell below the district's performance metrics. Academic scorecards showed Carmen Northwest scored far below standard in both math and English.

Despite the academic challenges the board has cited, Lippman argued that the school performs better than many traditional MPS schools.

"We expected a recommendation for renewal since our school, although it has challenges and needs to get better, is better than half of the traditional schools in MPS," Lippman said.

The one-year extension gives Carmen Northwest additional time to find a new building to operate out of and a new authorizer for the charter.

