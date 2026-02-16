Carmen Northwest charter school finds new home in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Carmen Northwest will relocate to the former HOPE High School building next year, bringing long-term stability to the charter school and new investment to one of Milwaukee's most historic Black communities.

The move to 3215 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive places Carmen Northwest in the heart of Harambee beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. School leaders say the relocation ensures continuity for current students and families while securing the school's future after changes with Milwaukee Public Schools.

"We are here to stay. We are not going anywhere," said Ashley Miller, Carmen Northwest's principal.

The relocation comes after MPS decided to end Carmen Northwest's charter agreement. Aaron Lippman, CEO of Carmen Schools, explained that the previous arrangement created uncertainty for the school's future.

"This building is owned and operated by MPS — we lease it — and we wanted to remain here — but when the district decided to end our charter… leasing and purchase of the building was no longer an option," Lippman said.

Now, Carmen Northwest will establish roots in Harambee, with leaders emphasizing their commitment to honoring the neighborhood's legacy and culture.

"We get to apply it in the community we're serving… and do it in a way that honors the legacy and the culture of King Drive," Miller said.

The school's tight-knit community atmosphere is what current students say they're most excited to share with new classmates in Harambee.

"There's always someone to talk to. If you need help, there's always a teacher somewhere nearby," said Keyshawn Johnson, an 11th-grade student.

Another student, Kamia Moore, said the school has helped build her confidence.

"They made me more confident," she said.

The new building offers expanded facilities and updated systems, including new air conditioning. However, the move also presents logistical challenges that administrators are working to address.

"I think the biggest challenge for us is assuring our families about transportation," said Antonia Reddick, middle school assistant principal.

School leaders are preparing students emotionally for the transition, particularly those who are expected to graduate from their current location.

"Our legacy is our legacy no matter our location," Miller said.

The relocation is part of a multi-year collaboration between Carmen Schools of Science & Technology and Open Sky Education. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has committed to serving as the school's new charter authorizer, providing additional oversight and accountability.

"We hope you accept us with open arms," Miller said, addressing the Harambee community.

Carmen Northwest plans to complete the move over the summer, with enrollment currently underway for the upcoming school year.

