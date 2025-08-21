Car stolen less than 48 hours after Milwaukee woman's basement damaged by flood

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family dealing with flood damage to their home is now searching for their stolen car, adding another layer of stress to an already difficult situation.

Jenni Creekmur's 2015 silver Chrysler 200 was stolen from outside her home on August 12, less than 48 hours after flooding damaged some of her basement near 85th and Holt.

Jenni Creekmur The best image Jenni could provide of the stolen car.

"We had gone to bed, the car was there. When we woke up, it was gone," Creekmur said.

The theft has created additional challenges for the family as they work to recover from the flooding. Creekmur and her partner had just finished cleaning out their entire basement after the waters damaged some of their items.

Creekmur and her partner depend on the vehicle to transport her two children.

"It was panic," Creekmur said.

Mike Beiermeister Jenni Creekmur

Surveillance cameras at her house and from neighbors on the block were unable to capture the act. However, the thieves cut the car seats out of the vehicle and dumped them along with other items from the car a few blocks away near 91st and Morgan. The damaged car seats were destroyed in the process.

"Very frustrating. Very frustrating. Car seats are very expensive," Creekmur said. "We need to be able to take them to daycare so that we can work, and we couldn't take them to daycare without the car seats," she said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the theft. The car was last seen near 35th and Villard on August 13, roughly 16 miles away on the opposite side of town from where it was stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 silver Chrysler 200 with the Wisconsin license plate ABD 4836.

Despite the mounting challenges, Creekmur remains determined to move forward while continuing the search for her vehicle.

"We just keep moving forward. We are talking to people. We're reaching out and trying to get as much information as we can, but we're just continuing to live our life day to day," Creekmur said.

Creekmur and other neighbors TMJ4 spoke with plan to step up their security by adding more cameras and being more observant in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

