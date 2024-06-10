Car crash involving police vehicle near 70th and Congress, witnesses say

MILWAUKEE — Witnesses say a Milwaukee Police squad car was involved in a crash, near 70th & Congress on Monday.

Neighbors told TMJ4 the incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Monday.

They tell us a Milwaukee Police vehicle was chasing another car down 70th Street when the police car collided with another innocent car that was trying to turn left.

TMJ4 Car crash involving a police vehicle on the corner of 70th and Congress St.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but has not received any information.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, or if any arrests were made.

