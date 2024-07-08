Bus riders express mixed reactions to RNC impacting several routes

MILWAUKEE — New signs around downtown Milwaukee point out service changes to more than a dozen bus lines that could start as soon as Thursday.

Fencing for the Republican National Convention's security perimeter is expected to go up that same day.

"It's kind of hard to get around already. Now with this, it's going to be even harder now," bus rider James Ward said.

TMJ4 News James Ward, rides the bus.

"I think it's just awful," Shzon Jackson added. "This is the first time something like this has ever really happened. So, I guess I'll have to figure something out."

TMJ4 News Shzon Jackson rides the bus.

MCTS noted that public transportation will be most impacted in the city's downtown, but riders should expect delays across the system because of the increased traffic during the RNC. Normal service is expected to resume sometime on Friday, July 19.

"I think we've been given a fair warning," Susan Harloff said.

Harloff made plans to avoid her usual bus route and activities while the convention is in full swing.

"I don't know what it would be like. I don't really need to be a part of it really," Harloff stated.

TMJ4 News Susan Harloff, rides the bus

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will see extra flights and staff to accommodate the RNC crowds.

Major ads and signs make it clear that the convention is in town.

Juan Balderas flew into the Brew City Monday for a new job.

He plans to leave Friday before the airport expects arrivals to peak for the RNC.

"It's a relief because I travel a lot. I'm a musician so going from airport to airport I know how it can get crazy," Balderas replied.

You can find more detailed information and the MCTS map of impacted bus routes here.

