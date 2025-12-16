MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant woke up to water gushing from burst pipes in his apartment Saturday as freezing temperatures caused plumbing failures at a building owned by the city's largest landlord.

Jamie Spencer discovered water pouring from pipes in his West Wells Street apartment like "a shower on full blast" that continued for hours.

The burst pipes left tenants without heat and water over the weekend as temperatures plummeted into negative digits.

"Water was just gushing out," Spencer said. "It was like a shower on full blast. Just pouring out. And that went on for a couple of hours."

TMJ4 Jamie Spencer

Spencer said he believes the pipes burst because they froze after tenants had been without heat.

Jamie Spencer

City records show Berrada Properties, Milwaukee's biggest landlord, owns the building. The Department of Neighborhood Services responded to the scene while TMJ4 spoke with Spencer.

"Berrada has a lot of properties. A lot of properties to manage, but when an emergency happens. It's called an emergency for a reason. It's not well, I'll get around to it when it's appropriate," Spencer said.

This marks another heat-related issue at a Berrada property. DNS reports approximately 13 open complaints of no heat against the rental company. Those complaints started last week.

"The heat and water is the main priority. That is life safety," a DNS inspector said.

Watch: Burst pipes leave Milwaukee tenants without heat, water during freezing temperatures

Burst pipes leave Milwaukee tenants without heat, water during freezing temperatures

Space heaters were visible throughout the building as tenants worked to stay warm during the sub-zero temperatures.

"It's cold. You know you can't take a shower because there's no water. And you can't get warm. You don't even wanna move around because it's cold," another tenant said.

DNS confirmed they were able to get heat and water restored to the building. Berrada Properties did not respond to requests for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip