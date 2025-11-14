Bucks’ Ryan Rollins mentors young wheelchair basketball players at skills clinic

The Milwaukee Bucks partnered with the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association for their third consecutive Junior NBA and WNBA wheelchair basketball clinic in Wauwatosa, featuring Bucks guard Ryan Rollins.

The event brought together young wheelchair basketball players and professional athletes, creating opportunities for mentorship and skill development.

"I personally love it. I'm a huge Bucks fan, I'm from Milwaukee, of course. It shines a light on wheelchair sports through bigger people who can talk more," Gianni Quintero said.

Quintero, a wheelchair basketball player, expressed enthusiasm about the visibility the event brings to adaptive sports.

Rollins emphasized the mutual learning experience and his commitment to giving back to the community.

TMJ4/Rod Burks Bucks guard Ryan Rollins joined athletes from the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association (WASA) for a clinic led by Jr. NBA/WNBA coach Lance Foreman.

"For me to be able to know them and talk to them and just pick up on things on how they move around with their little tactics to make them go faster. I feel like I'm a blessed human being. Being able to give that back to people that are that are a little underprivileged. If I can give back the best that I can do," Rollins said.

The clinic represents the Bucks' ongoing commitment to supporting adaptive sports and providing opportunities for young athletes with disabilities to learn from professional players.

