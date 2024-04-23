Bucks hope to start a winning streak in game two against Pacers

The Bucks are dealing with injuries as they continue their chase for another championship.

The Bucks certainly started the Playoffs on the right food this weekend — even with Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a calf injury. The team is hoping to start up a winning streak in game two Tuesday night.

Bucks fans filled Deer District for game one, where Damian Lillard had a dynamite first half. The Bucks came out on top with a score of 109-94.

Head Coach Doc Rivers says the team is keeping their eyes forward for the rest of the post season.

"Everybody, every team in the playoffs, grows and by the end someone is really good," Rivers said. "Our job is to be, 'alright, that's over with, now lets get better for the next game and lets keep getting better.' That's the key for us."

Tuesday night's game starts at 7:30 at Fiserv Forum.

