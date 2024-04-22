Bucks fans optimistic after playoff opener win

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks fans packed Deer District Sunday for the team’s first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

With the team winning 109-94, the fans were ecstatic leaving Fiserv Forum.

TMJ4 Bucks Fans at Deer District



“Especially since we won the first game to set the tone, this is huge considering how the whole season that started,” Brandon Raasch said alongside his dad.

Many people told TMJ4 they were worried the team wouldn’t be able to pull off the win without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When Damian Lillard scored 35 points before halftime though, they were optimistic.

“Giannis probably just needed a little break and to give these guys a chance,” Charlie Brown said.

The first playoff game brought fans in from all over the city, flooding Deer District with green jerseys.

TMJ4 Deer District Excitement

“You see everyone with a lot of enthusiasm. Everybody’s excited. The dancers, the drums, and the people,” Brown smiled.

One man, Sebastian Dracu, came from southwest Germany to see them play.

“I’ve never seen all of this. The shooting hoops, dancers, and all of that stuff for a basketball game? And for a basketball junkie like me? We don’t have this in Germany. It’s hype,” Dracu exclaimed.

With Sunday’s win, these fans are confident their team can go all the way.

TMJ4 Fans excited for the Bucks' playoff run



“If you wait a little bit, the entire city is going to be out here to celebrate the Bucks. We’re going to bring that magic back from the championship year,” Brown exclaimed.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

