OAK CREEK, Wis. — Buc-ee's has completed its $7.5 million purchase of 28 acres in Oak Creek, bringing the Texas-based chain closer to opening its first Wisconsin location.

A deed filed with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue shows Buc-ee's bought the land Friday, according to a report from our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Watch: Buc-ee’s purchases $7.5 million in land in Oak Creek, records show

Buc-ee's completes $7.5 million land purchase for massive Oak Creek gas station project

The purchase paves the way for construction of the more than 73,000-square-foot gas station and travel center. Oak Creek approved plans to move forward with the project last Tuesday.

The mega gas station would be one of the largest in the state when completed. Buc-ee's is known for its massive travel centers, which feature dozens of gas pumps, extensive food options and retail merchandise.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip