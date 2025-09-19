Buc-ee’s to present final plans for its travel center to the Oak Creek Plan Commission on Tuesday

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Buc-ee's will present its final development plans for a new Oak Creek location to the city's planning commission Tuesday evening.

The gas station and travel center is planned for the southwest intersection of I-94 and Elm Road. The planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release Friday.

According to the release, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation finished its traffic impact analysis (TIA) review, which requires a significant investment from Buc-ee’s involving roadway expansion on 27th Street, West Elm Road, and the I-94 interchange.

Watch: Buc-ee’s to present final plans for its travel center to the Oak Creek Plan Commission

Buc-ee’s to present final plans for its travel center to the Oak Creek Plan Commission

“We are thrilled Buc-ee’s sees the value in this public infrastructure investment. We applaud Buc-ee’s coming into our community as a true partner. Making this investment is a big part of that as traffic and safety have always been the City’s priority,” said Andrew J Vickers, Oak Creek City Administrator

If the planning commission approves the plans, Buc-ee's will move forward with closing on the property and beginning the permit process.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip