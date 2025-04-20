Brown Deer 41-year-old man shot and killed Saturday night

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer Police Department (BDPD) responded to Park Plaza Ct. for a shooting, where they found a 41-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man's life, but he died from his injuries.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by BDPD.

According to authorities, it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

BDPD are investigating the incident.

The North Shore Fire Department assisted police at the scene.

