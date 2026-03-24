MILWAUKEE — Big construction equipment and bumper-to-bumper cars have been a common theme on I-94 this year as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation started its years-long expansion project.

RELATED | Milwaukee drivers brace for new I-94 lane, ramp closures starting Monday

This spring, tailgating meets the backup as baseball returns. On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers ran the bases at American Family Field for the first time this year for the final stretch of Spring Training. A good number of fans came to see them, and many had a plan to dodge the traffic.

"We thought avoid 94," Brewers fan Jeff Auscwick said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Just hours before the first pitch Monday, Brewers traffic met rush hour, all within the congestion of construction.

TMJ4 asked fans what they are doing to avoid it.

Watch: Brewers fans try to avoid I-94 construction traffic heading to American Family Field this season

Brewers fans try to avoid I-94 construction traffic heading to American Family Field this season

"There’s always a knot of traffic up in 94, so the best thing you can do coming from Sheboygan is jump off before you get to the main knot of traffic," Matthew McFadden said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Monday's traffic will likely not be the worst of it. The project will go on for years, and as the regular season rolls around and the weather gets warmer, more cars will pile into American Family Field.

The DOT created recommended routes if you are parking at the ballpark this summer.

"Best thing to do is leave a little bit early and try to beat the crowd. We got down here and got a little closer, but you can’t avoid it," Kevin Bergschultz said.

While they cannot avoid the traffic, fans say there is nowhere else they would rather be than a day game at American Family Field.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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