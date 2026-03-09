MILWAUKEE — Drivers on Interstate 94 in Milwaukee are preparing for another long-term closure starting Monday night as work continues on the I-94 East-West Freeway project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a long-term lane closure on I-94 eastbound between 35th Street and 25th Street is scheduled to begin the evening of March 9. The 35th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound will also close as part of the construction.

Watch: Drivers in Milwaukee County are reacting to the constriction project beginning March 9 that will close a lane on a stretch of I-94.

Milwaukee drivers brace for new I-94 lane, ramp closures starting Monday

Both closures are expected to remain in place through late 2026, according to WisDOT.

The work is part of the I-94 East-West Freeway Project, a multi-year effort to replace aging infrastructure and improve traffic flow along one of the region’s busiest corridors.

TMJ4 News Jon East

Drivers in the area say traffic has already been challenging during the ongoing construction.

“Right now it’s pretty rough, especially immediately getting on,” Jon East of Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood, who frequently commutes along the corridor, said.

“Bumper-to-bumper traffic and hoping someone’s nice enough to let you in.”

Others said the closures could make already long commutes even longer.

TMJ4 News Tommy Manuel

“It’s a mess — it’s a big mess, especially going west,” Tommy Manuel of Milwaukee said.

For some residents, the construction is forcing changes to daily routines.

“My daughter gets out of school at 2:30. Before, I could leave at 2 and be there in no time,” Khalil, a resident, said. “Now I’ve got to leave by at least 1:30 to know I’ll be at my daughter’s school.”

TMj4 News Khalil

Drivers who typically use the 35th Street on-ramp will be detoured along 35th Street, Wisconsin Avenue, 27th Street, Clybourn Street and 25th Street, according to WisDOT.

Transportation officials encourage drivers to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time and consider alternate routes while construction continues.

Despite the disruptions, some drivers say they understand the need for the long-term project.

“It will be good down the road — but a headache for a while,” East said.

There is some relief ahead for drivers.

By late March, WisDOT says:



Eastbound I-94 will be restored to three lanes west of the stadium.

The General Mitchell Boulevard ramps will reopen.

However, the long-term lane closure will return in late summer. The General Mitchell Boulevard ramps are expected to remain open until fall.

