Brewers fans relish as Milwaukee becomes first MLB team to clinch playoff berth

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers made history by becoming the first Major League Baseball (MLB) team to clinch a playoff spot this season, and their devoted fans are already dreaming of a World Series run.

It comes on night featuring a thrilling comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, 9-8.

For John Betsinger, his presence at the game was no coincidence. He believes his energy helped push the team over the threshold.

"Energy, man, radiance. Energy, energy, just give it out there," Betsinger said.

The Brewers' achievement marks the first time they've been the first MLB team to secure a postseason berth, adding to the excitement surrounding this historic season.

Jacob Seitz has high hopes for what comes next, setting his sights on breaking records and making a championship run.

"I hope they break their 96 game winning record. That's for sure," Seitz said. "I'm pretty enthusiastic, at least, about them making a deep run of the playoffs. World Series bound for sure."

The optimism is shared throughout the fanbase. Brea Welsh expressed complete confidence in the team's potential.

"I have full belief in them," Welsh said.

Brett Thill, attending his first-ever Brewers game, couldn't have picked a better day. The timing was purely coincidental but perfectly symbolic.

"We were in our garage, and my mom just thought we should go to a game, and this was a game we picked. So that's this is how it ended up," Thill said.

For Thill, the experience was about more than just baseball – it was about spending time with favorite players and creating memories with family.

Welsh echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of shared experiences.

"Having time with the family and friends and just being able to have a good time," Welsh said.

Whether the Brewers continue their historic run or face setbacks, their fans remain committed to enjoying the journey together, celebrating both the team's achievements and the bonds that bring them to the ballpark.

