Opening Day at American Family Field brings large crowds, making transportation and parking plans essential for fans heading to the ballpark. Having a plan ahead of time can save both time and money.

American Family Field offers advanced parking that is cheaper than purchasing it on the same day.

WATCH: How to avoid I-94 construction getting to Brewers Opening Day

Brewers fans plan for getting to Opening Day at American Family Field

With ongoing construction on Interstate 94, fans driving to the game should plan their routes ahead of time.

Luis Vasquez is hosting a tailgate for family and friends on Opening Day, where he expects hundreds of people to attend.

Alonna Johnson

He says the event builds community and hopes more people come out this year and next year.

"We’ll all be just caravanning to AmFam stadium and tailgating for opening day," Vasquez said.

"We’re going to go out there and have a whole bunch of fun, supporting our team," Vasquez said.

For those looking for non-driving options, bar shuttles are a way to save money and time. Kelly's Bleachers is one of many local shuttles taking people to and from the ballpark, dropping fans off just steps from the gate.

Milwaukee Brewers

"We’re the original shuttle bar to take people down in the 80s," Anthony Luchini said.

"No ticket, no signup, they run nonstop," Luchini said.

Rideshare is another option, with a designated drop-off location near the ballpark. No matter the method of transportation, having a plan ensures fans only have to think about the first pitch.

"We’re going to go out, have a good time and hopefully stay warm for a day at the ballpark," Vasquez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip