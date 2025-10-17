Brewers fans gear up in NLCS swag as team continues playoffs in LA

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Brewers fans are gearing up at the "Green and Gold Zone" sports apparel store to support the Brewers while they are in Los Angeles for the NLCS.

The store is called the "Green and Gold Zone" but there's also plenty of Brewers blue and yellow merchandise to chose from.

"No one has this!" exclaimed Wendy Rappis, when she saw an NLCS specific T-shirt.

Rappis and her sister, Sue Zech, are big-time Brewers fans.

"I mean, this could be a once in a lifetime for a lot of people right to get to this point. And that'd be a great shirt to remember the series by," Rappis said.

While the Brewers continue their battle against the LA Dodgers, the two sisters have found a creative way to rep the team.

"The first one that I made, I've never made bracelets before, says Uecker magic," Rappis said.

Rappis says a co-worker of hers was randomly gifted a Brewers bracelet by a young girl at one of the games before the series.

"It was kind of like a Taylor Swift 'Here have one of my bracelets!'" Rappis said.

Inspired by the young girl, the two sisters have taken up the craft, stringing bracelets while watching Brewers games to soothe some of their anxieties.

"We get so nervous," Rappis said.

The Brewers didn't pull off wins against the Dodgers on their home field, but the owner of "Green and Gold Zone" says she's not losing hope while the team's in LA.

"Once they start playing their game the way they know how to play it, they'll be fine," said Amy Hundt, owner of Green and Gold Zone.

While she's kept the Brewers spirit going, Hundt says the Brewers merchandise has kept her store busy.

"The Brewers we do stock for the summers, because that gets us through till Packer season. Our Die Hard Packers fans come in all year round, but the Brewers help us make it to the next season," Hundt said.

With fresh Brewers gear in hand and more bracelets to be made, Rappis and Zech say the Brewers run isn't over yet.

"They're gonna do this. They're gonna bring it. We're not giving up. They're bringing it back to Milwaukee," Rappis and Zech said.