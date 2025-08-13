Brewers crush Pirates, one win away from free George Webb burgers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans will have another chance to score free burgers as part of a decade-old promotion from George Webb restaurants.

The promotion, which has only been realized twice and dates back more than 80 years, is triggered if the team wins 12 games in a row.

The Brewers, currently on an 11-game winning streak after hammering the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 on Tuesday, have made history, becoming the first National League team to have multiple winning streaks of 11 or more games since the Chicago Cubs in 1935.

It's been almost 100 years since an NL team has done this... pic.twitter.com/aNBpXL8jXM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 13, 2025

If the team beats the Pirates again on Wednesday, fans will get free burgers for the first time since 2018.

“Back in July, Milwaukee was just one game away from realizing 12 straight wins,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “With the way this team is playing, we’re warming up the grills and getting ready to serve up free burgers to baseball’s best fans.”

After the win in 2018, the restaurant chain says it served 90,000 burgers and handed out 100,000 free burger vouchers.

The restaurant’s first location was founded in 1948 at the corner of Ogden and Van Buren streets in Milwaukee. Now, there are 26 locations statewide.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick (10) reacts after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug.12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

If Milwaukee wins on Wednesday, the burger chain says it will announce the official date and time of the free burger giveaway at noon Thursday, Aug. 14.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

To find a George Webb near you, click here.

