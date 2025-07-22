Brewers one win away from free burgers for fans with potential 12-game streak

SEATTLE — The Milwaukee Brewers could make history Tuesday with a 12-game winning streak, which would be only the third time the franchise has achieved this milestone.

A win against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday would also trigger George Webb’s famous burger giveaway, a beloved tradition for fans.

George Webb Restaurants

The last time Brewers fans enjoyed free burgers thanks to the Brewers was in 2018, when the team’s 12-game winning streak had fans lining up at George Webb restaurants throughout the area.

One of their locations in Brookfield took to Facebook on Monday, cheering on the Brew Crew, writing, “Two more to go, and it’s free burger time. Let’s go Crew!!”

Seattle is 53-47 overall and 27-23 at home. The Mariners have hit 138 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 27-23 on the road and 60-40 overall. The Brewers are 42-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents, according to the Associated Press.

First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

