Brentwood Church of Christ giving away free Thanksgiving meals today

MILWAUKEE — The Brentwood Church of Christ is spreading Thanksgiving cheer by giving away 500 turkeys and sides to the community this afternoon.
When: 2 p.m. until supplies run out, so get your turkey while you can!
Where: 6425 N. 60th St., Milwaukee
The giveaway is made possible through partnerships with Meijer Foods, the African American Roundtable, Sellers Company, House of Love, and A-Tax.
