Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

500+ turkeys to be distributed at Brentwood Church of Christ on Friday

Brentwood Church of Christ’s annual Community Turkey Giveaway
Don't Wash Turkey
Larry Crowe/AP
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)
Don't Wash Turkey
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 22:44:54-05

MILWAUKEE — Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin, Meijer, and the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation are expected to donate over 500 turkeys and Thanksgiving sides on Friday.

The food drive will take place at Brentwood Church of Christ (6425 N. 60th St., Milwaukee). The run time will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until meals run out.

Volunteers will be giving out food in insulated grocery bags as provided by Molina.

Read here for more information about Molina:

About The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc. The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation was created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities.

About Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin
Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin has been providing government-funded health care since 2010. The Company serves members through Marketplace, Medicaid and Medicare programs across the eastern half of the state. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of September 30, 2023, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin, visit MolinaHealthcare.com [molinahealthcare.com].

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device