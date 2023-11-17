500+ turkeys to be distributed at Brentwood Church of Christ on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin, Meijer, and the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation are expected to donate over 500 turkeys and Thanksgiving sides on Friday.

The food drive will take place at Brentwood Church of Christ (6425 N. 60th St., Milwaukee). The run time will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until meals run out.

Volunteers will be giving out food in insulated grocery bags as provided by Molina.

Read here for more information about Molina:



About The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc. The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation was created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities.



About Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin

Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin has been providing government-funded health care since 2010. The Company serves members through Marketplace, Medicaid and Medicare programs across the eastern half of the state. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of September 30, 2023, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin, visit MolinaHealthcare.com [molinahealthcare.com].

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip