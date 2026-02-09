Brandi Carlile and Milwaukee's SistaStrings deliver stunning Super Bowl performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile took the field before kickoff to perform "America the Beautiful," joined by two talented musicians from Milwaukee known as SistaStrings.

Sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross received the life-changing call about two months ago that they would perform before billions of viewers worldwide at the Super Bowl.

"You know, thankfully, we ran it a lot a couple days ago at rehearsal, so we got really comfortable being on the field, playing it over and over again, getting the shakes out of the way. I got excited to play. Let's do it five more times," Chauntee said.

Monique agreed the moment passed quickly.

"Yeah, it went by way too fast," Monique said.

TMJ4

For Carlile, performing on such a massive stage brought overwhelming emotions.

"It was really overwhelming. We were overwhelmed with gratitude. We were all really emotional. It was hard at times to hold it together. It felt important in some way to be representing marginalized people in our individual way. Absolutely," Carlile said.

The performance showcased the power of collaboration between established and emerging artists on one of the world's biggest stages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip