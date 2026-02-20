MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Ace Boxing Club, which has served the community for more than 60 years as a nonprofit providing disadvantaged youth with a positive outlet, welcomed back students and coaches who were eager to return to the ring.

"It feels good, I feel happy again, like I can actually be a coach now," said Jaime Nerios, a coach at the gym.

For many young people, Ace Boxing Club serves as more than just a place to learn the sport – it's a safe space where they can develop life skills and find community.

"It's better to sweat in the gym than bleed in the streets," echoed throughout the facility as students and coaches returned.

The gym holds deep personal meaning for those involved.

"I cling to it so much. It's just part of my heart," Nerios said.

Students credit the gym with helping them make positive changes in their lives.

"I stopped doing bad stuff. I hang out with better people. It's a good influence on me and everyone who comes here," said Cory Keller, a boxing student.

Another student, Genaro Saavedra, emphasized the unity the gym creates among diverse participants.

"You don't have to be the same blood or the same color. It shows us unity," Saavedra said.

Frank Porter, the gym's owner, explained that the facility holds special significance beyond boxing training.

"This boxing club is not just a boxing club. It was named in my father's honor marking him the first Native American in the state of Wisconsin to get a county building named after him," Porter said.

The electrical fire that forced the temporary closure started in the roof of the building and traveled down, creating a hole in the back wall. While the damage has been temporarily repaired enough to allow students back, the restoration is not complete.

Watch: Boxing students return to ring as Milwaukee boxing gym reopens after electrical fire forced closure

Head coach Jason Janiszewski explained that the gym faces financial challenges in completing the repairs.

"We have to ask for donations because the damage isn't covered through insurance," Janiszewski said.

The club is holding a fire restoration fundraiser at Culver's in Greenfield, 6031 W. Layton Ave., on Wednesday, February 25th from 5p.m. to 8p.m.

"This is a safe haven," Janiszewski said.

The gym's leadership hopes that with a full restoration completed, they can continue serving the community for many more years.

