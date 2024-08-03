Bodycam footage reveals Milwaukee freeway chase which ended in shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police released bodycam video of a chase that ended in a shooting and a freeway closure on Interstate 43 on June 20.

The incident began when officers attempted to make a felony stop at N. 17th Street and W. Vliet Street. The vehicle stopped was wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery carjacking that occurred on the 500 block of N. Broadway.

Police said the vehicle was also wanted in connection to an armed robbery carjacking that occurred earlier in the day in the 500 block of N. Jefferson Street.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle moved into the construction lane on I-43 near West Vienna Avenue and was blocked by construction and a cement truck. They say several construction workers were working at the time.

Watch: Squad car chases white SUV in between construction

VIDEO: Squad car chases white SUV in between construction

According to police, officers approached the vehicle, gave commands to stop the vehicle, and commanded the suspects to get out of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the car, reversed the vehicle, striking a marked squad car, then drove forward, and reversed the vehicle, while an officer was behind the vehicle at the time.

Another officer discharged his weapon, striking two occupants of the car. A total of six people were in the vehicle at the time.

Related articles: Milwaukee resident reacts after six injured, unborn baby dies in I-43 shooting (tmj4.com)

A 17-year-old boy and a pregnant 18-year-old woman were hurt in the shooting. The woman's unborn baby died.

Police say the vehicle was determined to be stolen. They also tell us that a gun was found in the vehicle.

All the suspects were arrested and criminal charges were issued by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer involved in this incident remains on administrative duty.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip