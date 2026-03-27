MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Friday released body-camera footage of a March 12 traffic stop in which an officer clung to the side of a flatbed truck — an encounter that ended when the officer shot and fatally wounded the driver.

The footage shows the officer approaching a vehicle driven by Jonathan Otto, who was wanted on a parole violation. The officer directed Otto to exit the vehicle, but Otto refused. When the officer tried to remove him, Otto drove off with the officer still holding the driver's-side window and Otto's coat.

Watch: Body camera shows officer clinging to flatbed truck before suspect is fatally shot

Body camera shows officer clinging to flatbed truck before suspect is fatally shot

Dashcam video from the officer's partner captures the officer on the side of the vehicle. The partner immediately called it in, saying, "My partner's hanging on the flatbed of a truck going eastbound on Rogers from 12th Street. White flatbed." The partner noted the vehicle was traveling about 30 MPH.

The officer repeatedly yelled for Otto to stop and threatened to shoot him if he did not. When Otto did not comply, the officer fired his weapon, striking Otto. Otto died of his injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department identified the officer as a 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries and was placed on administrative leave, which the department said is routine in such incidents.

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