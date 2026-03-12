Milwaukee police officer fatally shoots suspect after clinging to vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a suspect Thursday after clinging to the outside of his vehicle for several blocks when the driver took off.

The officer was attempting to check on a wanted suspect with a parole violation on the 1900 block of 12th Street on Thursday morning, the Milwaukee Police Department announced in a press briefing.

The officer, along with an agent from the Milwaukee Department of Corrections, went to check on the suspect, who, at the time of the officer's arrival, was in a full flat-bed tow truck with a passenger in the trunk.

The officer approached the truck and ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle, but the suspect refused.

The officer then attempted to remove the suspect, at which point, the suspect started the vehicle and drove off with the officer clinging to him and the driver's side window at a high rate of speed for several blocks.

Watch: Video shows officer clinging to outside of truck:

Video shows officer clinging to truck

While driving, the officer commanded the suspect to stop the vehicle and he kept refusing, at which point, the officer had to inform the suspect that if he did not stop, he would shoot.

The suspect kept refusing and the officer discharged his weapon, allowing the officer to stop the vehicle.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries. The officer didn't sustain any life-threatening injuries but was later transported to the hospital.

