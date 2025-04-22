Big Clean MKE, Annual Harambee Clean-up kick off on Earth Day

MILWAUKEE — Big Clean MKE clean-up will kick-off on Earth Day Tuesday.

The annual event is a citywide beautification effort in memory of Special Enforcement Inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, who lost his life during an attempted carjacking while working for the city of Milwaukee in 2017.

Read Also: Milwaukee's Project Clean & Green allows you to dispose of trash for free

“It is that time of year again when I am asking residents from all parts of the city to join a cleanup in their area to help us achieve our goal,” Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, said. “When the shared spaces in our neighborhoods and blocks are clean, they benefit everyone, and the best way to ensure they are clean is by coming together to get the job done.”

Tuesday is also the start of the 8th Annual Harambee Clean-up—an initiative to help the residents of Harambee keep their neighborhood litter-free.

“Both annual clean-ups were started with one simple goal—to make Milwaukee the cleanest city in the country—and it only made sense to create partnerships to help achieve that goal,” Stamper said.

Read Also: Milwaukee alderman’s litter remarks spark community backlash

A rally will start at noon Tuesday at Pete’s Fruit Market, 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. The event will include a DJ, food and cleanup of the area.

A second Harambee location was added this year, at the corner of 2979 N. Palmer St., where WestCare Wisconsin will be opening their Resource Hub / C.O.P. House.

More than 30 community organizations will be hosting cleanups this year, with various neighborhood clean-ups taking place Tuesday, and scheduled days thereafter until December 31.

Those interested in volunteering can text 414-250-8164 or email harambeecleanup@westcare.com.

All cleanup tools and supplies will be provided to volunteers, and many cleanup hosts will offer a volunteer appreciation lunch during the event. All volunteers will also receive a t-shirt and yard sign while supplies last.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip