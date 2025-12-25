Beyond the spotlight: Actor, Marquette alumnus Pat Finn remembered as dedicated mentor, friend

MILWAUKEE — Actor and Marquette University alumnus Pat Finn, known for his roles in popular sitcoms, commercials, and films, died at age 60. The university community is remembering him not just for his on-screen work, but for his kindness and dedication to mentoring students.

Finn, who graduated from Marquette in 1987, appeared on major television shows including "The Middle" and "Seinfeld," and in films like "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "It's Complicated." But at his alma mater, he's being celebrated for his warm personality and commitment to helping others.

"He would light up a room when he came in — whether it was a crowd of people or just one-on-one, grabbing coffee on campus," Kati Berg, acting dean of Marquette's Diederich College of Communication, said.

Marquette is where Finn met his wife Donna and built lifelong friendships.

Chris Farley was one of his close friends during his time and after the two made the jump to the improv stage as well as the big screen. After graduation, he frequently returned to campus to give back to the university community.

Finn partnered with the College of Communication to bring improv workshops to students and volunteered through Marquette Mentors, guiding students pursuing careers in media and other fields.

Amanda Stellberg was one of the students who benefited from Finn's mentorship. When she moved to Los Angeles, Finn offered his support in an unfamiliar city.

"I was moving to a city where I didn't know anyone, and it was really nice to have a connection with someone so kind and generous, who'd say, 'Please reach out,' when I got to L.A. — so we'd meet for coffee every so often," Stellberg said.

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Finn carried Midwest warmth into every role on screen and every conversation off it, according to those who knew him.

"He was so focused on really listening to what you had to say. You just really felt heard when you were talking to him," Stellberg said.

Finn's family said in a statement that "going to Marquette University and living in Milwaukee was one of the best experiences he ever had. Not only did he meet his wife of 35 years but has life long friends. Milwaukee holds a special place in the Finn family and he is finally reunited with his old college pal, Chris Farley."

That love and dedication are part of a legacy that will live on in the many lives he touched.

"Just appreciate everything that he did," Stellberg said.

For those who knew him and even those who only knew his work, Pat Finn leaves behind laughter, kindness, and a piece of Marquette's heart.

Finn passed away after a battle with cancer.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

