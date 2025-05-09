Bells ring at Marquette University to celebrate first American pope

MILWAUKEE — The bells in Marquette Hall Tower rang out across campus Thursday to honor Pope Leo XIV’s appointment as the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

Six bells pealed and the carillon played songs to mark the historic announcement that sent waves of excitement through Milwaukee’s Catholic community. It’s a sound that people will only hear when a president, important dignitary or pope has been elected.

Andrew Medichini/AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“It’s definitely just so surreal that I’m here while this is all happening and I get to hear the news here,” said Abby, a Marquette University student from the Chicago area.

Abby was attending prayers at the campus church when they announced the white smoke was rising and a new pope had been chosen.

Pope Leo XIV hails from Chicago, making him the first American ever to lead the Catholic Church.

“Definitely exciting, it’s definitely cool to experience that he’s from Chicago as well,” Abby said.

Bishop Jeffrey Haines with Milwaukee’s archdiocese expressed pleasant surprise at the selection.

“I don’t think many of us expected it would be an American named the pope, but very pleased with the credentials that he brings to this office and there was a lot of joy today, that’s for sure,” Haines said.

The bishop noted that the quick decision-making of the conclave is a good sign of unity within the church.

“But I think there was thought in this contentious culture that that would take a while for the cardinals to agree on it, but it’s amazing how quickly it went,” Haines said.

As Catholics around the world celebrate their new leader, Milwaukee resident Thomas Munoz shared his hopes: “May the good Lord guide him and protect him.”

For Pope Leo XIV, the work begins immediately.

“Oh yeah, there’s no rest, he jumps in, but like I said it’s a joyful day,” Haines said.

