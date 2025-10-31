Bay View residents express confusion after Milwaukee changes Trick-or-Treat times

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Some Bay View residents are expressing confusion after the City of Milwaukee changed trick-or-treat times.

"It kind of confused everybody. We weren't quite sure, are we going to have to change too? Or is Bay View still going to stay with the schedule that we've had for so many years?" said resident Andy Reid.

Reid and his husband, Jamie Beauchamp, have been turning their Bay View home into a huge Halloween display for nearly 20 years. And while they are used to having lots of foot traffic, this year’s trick-or-treating felt less attended.

"We were expecting more of a crowd. So there were times that we kind of talked about it, that it did seem a little bit less than what it should have been. And we also felt that people might have been a little confused," said Reid.

Even though Bay View is in Milwaukee, the neighborhood held its own trick-or-treat day on Saturday. The confusion stemmed from the City of Milwaukee changing its trick-or-treat time from the Saturday before Halloween to the day of Halloween.

"In years coming, are we going to be with city, or are we going to still be Bay View time?" asked Reid.

Now, on Halloween night, the couple won’t be passing out candy, but they’ll still be at their house to continue a long-standing Halloween tradition. Andy and his husband raise funds to donate to an organization called Pathfinders, which helps at-risk youth.

"So our goal this year is $16,000. That's more than we would normally go after, but we're so close to hitting $100,000 over the course of 10 years," said Reid.

While Bay View’s trick-or-treat has already passed, Milwaukee’s is still on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

