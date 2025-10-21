Bay View families stay festive as Milwaukee shifts Halloween tradition

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Halloween is almost here, and this year brings a notable change for families in the City of Milwaukee.

Last week, county officials announced that the City of Milwaukee’s official trick-or-treat hours will take place on Halloween itself — Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. That’s a change from previous years, when festivities were typically held on the Sunday prior to the holiday.

Bay View families keep Halloween spirit as Milwaukee changes tradition

While some are welcoming the return to Halloween night, others say it doesn’t work for everyone. Emmanuel Alvarez, who has a 4-year-old daughter, appreciates the flexibility offered by surrounding communities.

“One time, I think we went two different Halloween times. One was in the daytime, so we went there for candy, and then we came back home for more candies. I think it’s, I think it’s up to you,” said Alvarez.

Families don’t have to go far to find an option that fits their schedule.

Several communities across Milwaukee County are holding trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 26, with varying times:

Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood, Wauwatosa: 1–4 p.m.

Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners: 4–7 p.m.

Oak Creek: 4–6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Saturday, Oct. 25, is the big day for:



Franklin, West Allis, West Milwaukee: 4–7 p.m.

South Milwaukee: 5–7 p.m.

Bay View: 5–8 p.m.

For Kelly Ranzen, a Bay View resident and mom of 8-year-old twin girls, having the celebration fall on a Saturday is a treat in itself.

“I love it. When I was a kid growing up, it was always on Halloween, and you have to come home from school, and then you'd be up late, and then the next day you'd be tired, but running on candy,” said Ranzen.

Her daughters, Riley and Tess, are ready for the holiday, where they will be dressing up as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

They’re especially happy about having a day to unwind afterward.

“Then, like, the next day, like, we get to chill, even though I don’t really like to just chill,” said Riley Pifer.

