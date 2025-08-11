'Bad things could have happened': Franklin residents react to water rescue in flooded Root River

FRANKLIN — The Root River in Franklin reached record high levels Sunday. The high water completely submerged a portion of Drexel Avenue near South 66th Street.

"This one on Drexel is dangerous and we definitely ask people to not go out here," Mayor John Nelson said.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the high water just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a missing person in the river.

"One of them decided that they were going to swim. And as soon as the boy started to swim, he got swept down by the river," neighbor, Steve Bessler said.

Bessler and his wife said emergency crews filled the area quickly.

Franklin residents react to water rescue in flooded Root River

'It’s very dangerous and bad things could have happened," Bessler said.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the teen was found holding onto a tree branch and standing on a log approximately 100 yards from the road. Despite the strong current, rescuers were able to bring him to safety without injuries.

Many community members have expressed concern about the dangerous conditions. Franklin resident Kim Zimmanck was shocked by the extent of the flooding.

"That's crazy, we've lived here for many many years and it floods sometimes but it's never been this bad," Zimmanck said.

When asked about the rescue, Zimmanck described it as "terrifying," noting that "the current, we've seen it a couple times from a different spot and it's a lot faster probably than what they realize."

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly flood conditions can become life-threatening. Local officials are warning residents to stay away from flooded areas.

