MILWAUKEE — Bad Bunny's electrifying Super Bowl 60 halftime performance in Santa Clara had Milwaukee's Latino community dancing and celebrating at local venues Sunday night.

At Banderas in Walker's Point, excitement filled the air as fans gathered to watch the Puerto Rican superstar take the stage. Fans danced and cheered throughout the performance.

"What you saw is truly what Latin America is," said Alma Belez, a Bad Bunny fan who attended the watch party.

When asked if she loved every second of the performance, Belez laughed and said, "Oh as you saw, I was dancing like crazy."

Belez said she's always proud of her Latin roots, especially after Sunday night's performance.

"And after everything that's happening, he's just such a fresh breath of air to actually be who we are unapologetically," Belez said.

The Banderas event served a dual purpose beyond celebrating Bad Bunny's big stage moment. The watch party raised funds for HPGM, an organization that empowers Latinos in Wisconsin.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show sparks celebration at Milwaukee Latino venues

"Being able to bring together dollars that are going to help other people reach their goals, go to school and have food on their table," Belez said.

Down the street at Zocalo, fans packed the venue to soak in the iconic moment as well.

"Everyone needs to embrace where they come from. And we're all different. So just having somebody up there to kind of champion that is amazing," said Becca Yang, another Bad Bunny fan.

