Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show brings pride to Milwaukee's Puerto Rican community

MILWAUKEE — Grammy winner Bad Bunny is set to perform at this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, and for Milwaukee's Puerto Rican community, this moment represents far more than just entertainment.

The excitement is palpable at local Puerto Rican establishments like Pueblo Foods, where community members are calling this weekend's game "the Benito Bowl" in honor of the reggaeton superstar.

"We're American citizens, and a lot of people don't treat us as such. So just getting the recognition that he's getting — and what he's done for Puerto Rico — it holds a special place in my heart," William Mendez said.

For many in Milwaukee's Boricua community, Bad Bunny's performance goes beyond music — it's about representation and cultural pride.

"I think he's the voice of Puerto Rico. Yes — I love Bad Bunny. Yes," Janice Cala said.

While football fans will tune in for the Seattle Seahawks versus New England Patriots matchup, many admit the halftime show has become the main attraction.

"They're saying they're not watching the Super Bowl, they're watching the Benito Bowl," Mendez said.

Janice is preparing traditional Puerto Rican dishes specifically for the performance.

"We're preparing arroz con gandules, the works. Just for him... just for the halftime, I'm just watching the Super Bowl for the halftime," Janice said.

The excitement extends throughout Milwaukee's South Side, where Puerto Rican pride runs deep. Zócalo is hosting a Bad Bunny Super Bowl watch party to celebrate the game, the music and Puerto Rican culture.

"He's kind of an international icon," said Armando Luna, assistant manager at Zócalo.

Armando Luna is Mexican but shares the pride of his Latino community. The restaurant is offering $3 draft beers and $2 Don Q shots in honor of Puerto Rico, with a DJ and artwork by a local artist starting the celebration an hour before kickoff.

"We had to give love to the roots of Benito," Luna said.

For the Puerto Ricans I spoke with, this weekend represents pride, joy and visibility for their community.

"I'm a big Super Bowl fan. I love to watch the Super Bowl — and Packers ain't in it — but having Benito on there is pretty special, you know," Mendez said.

"Oh, we're all proud of him. Yes, yes — I'm proud of my island. Yes — one hundred percent," Cala said.

Luna believes Bad Bunny's platform is giving the community a reason to celebrate their heritage openly.

"Benito is really making that pride something that people want to talk about," Luna said.

