Aurora Sinai: handheld-wand screening missed before fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Sinai Medical Center said a handheld wand screening was "not conducted appropriately" before a deadly shooting early Monday in the emergency department lobby.
Two people were shot in the incident; Christopher M. Robinson Jr., 40, died of his injuries.
In a statement released Thursday, the hospital said metal detectors were working as intended. After a person goes through the metal detector, a handheld wand screening is supposed to be conducted.
The hospital said the lapse was a violation of policy and "the individuals responsible are no longer with the organization."
"We remain heartbroken by the incident in our emergency department lobby and our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected, including our own dedicated care teams," the statement said.
According to Aurora Sinai, security enhancements have been put in place, including deploying a K-9 firearm-detection unit, enhancing screening procedures, implementing additional training and increasing the presence of security personnel.
