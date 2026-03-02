Milwaukee police investigate double shooting inside Mt. Sinai Hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Monday morning at Mt. Sinai Hospital near 12th and State.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. and took a 37-year-old man into custody in connection with the shooting. Police say there is no further or active public threat related to the shooting.

A 40-year-old victim is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot injury. A second victim, 38 years old, is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for Aurora Health Care responded to questions from TMJ4 about the shooting, "Earlier this morning, we worked with law enforcement in response to a situation inside our facility. We are grateful for their rapid response and their continued partnership. Care is being provided for those affected, and there is no ongoing risk to the public. For further details, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department."

