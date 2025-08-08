Attempted vehicle break-in leads to gunfire exchange in Milwaukee's Jackson Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Suspects attempting to break into a car in Milwaukee's Jackson Park neighborhood were confronted by the owner, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The entire ordeal, which started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of W. Lakefield Drive, was caught on a nearby doorbell camera.

According to Milwaukee police, the unidentified suspects fired shots at the 23-year-old owner as they fled in another vehicle, and he returned fire.

No injuries were reported. The 23-year-old was taken into custody.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip