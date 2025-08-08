Attempted vehicle break-in leads to gunfire exchange in Milwaukee's Jackson Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Suspects attempting to break into a car in Milwaukee's Jackson Park neighborhood were confronted by the owner, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
The entire ordeal, which started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of W. Lakefield Drive, was caught on a nearby doorbell camera.
According to Milwaukee police, the unidentified suspects fired shots at the 23-year-old owner as they fled in another vehicle, and he returned fire.
No injuries were reported. The 23-year-old was taken into custody.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
