Arrowhead Warhawks start season 3-0 behind strong leadership and team culture

The Arrowhead Warhawks have opened their 2025 football season with a perfect 3-0 record, showcasing the strength of a program built on six years of consistent culture and high expectations.

Head coach Matt Harris credits the team's early success to the foundation his program has established over the years.

"I think it's the six years of our program being here. They've been a part of it for a long time. So it really is our culture, our group of kids, that understands our expectations and knows how to meet them. And I think that's a big deal," Harris said.

The Warhawks' defense is anchored by senior linebacker Brendan Foley, who earned Classic 8 conference player of the year honors last season. Foley emphasizes the mental preparation that drives his defensive leadership.

"It starts with film, honestly. In the film room, getting tendencies, getting your reads right, a lot of the little stuff before the physicality, making tackles, and working on that stuff. So for me, a lot of it is mental and being a step ahead of everyone else mentally," Foley said.

On offense, the Warhawks feature a dynamic combination of senior quarterback Nolan Hanson and speedy wide receiver Ryan Heiman. Heiman brings 4.3 speed to the field and is part of a deep receiving corps.

"Obviously, we got some speed on offense, such as Jacob, myself, Harper, and all of these other guys. These younger guys like Lone Crowly and Ben Pressure get into the mix all of the time," Heiman said.

Hanson, who faces the pressures of quarterbacking at Arrowhead, relies on his teammates' support to manage the responsibility.

"I just have to give a lot of credit to a lot of guys around me because it's a whole team effort. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure playing quarterback at Arrowhead, but I think I handle it pretty well," Hanson said.

The Warhawks will look to extend their perfect record when they face Pewaukee in their next matchup.

