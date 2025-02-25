Area Catholics unite in prayer as Pope Francis faces critical health challenges

MILWAUKEE — The Vatican reports that Pope Francis is showing "slight improvement" but remains in "critical" condition due to double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff is also facing early-stage kidney failure and has been hospitalized for almost two weeks.

Darlene Berglund, a dedicated Catholic who experienced a near-death experience that led her to the faith, shared her feelings about the pontiff’s health.

“I just don’t want anything to happen. But I understand it, and sometimes I hope it’s just peaceful,” Berglund said. "He represents everything that is good."

Berglund spoke with TMJ4 ahead of a welcome Mass for newly installed Archbishop Jeffrey Grob at St. Matthias in Milwaukee.

The Archbishop is asking Catholics to pray for the Pope as he battles illness. On Monday, he reflected on part of what he sees as the pontiffs legacy, a sense of accompaniment.

"As members of the Body of Christ, we accompany our brothers and sisters. We accompany one another on the journey of faith," said Archbishop Grob.

The news of the Pope’s declining health resonates deeply with many Catholics, including Monica Cardenas, who met Pope Francis during a pilgrimage to Vatican City last September.

She described that moment as unforgettable.

“He’s been such a pillar of our faith community,” Cardenas said. “Anytime someone is sick, your heart goes out, and you just want them to heal and be better.”

Currently battling double pneumonia, which is particularly taxing on his lungs, the Pope's health struggles are compounded by his medical history. He had part of his lung removed at a young age. In 2023, he battled influenza.

Using the rosary blessed by Pope Francis during her visit, Cardenas continues to pray for his recovery.

"He's done this before. He's bounced back, and so we hope that's it, so we're paying attention and we're keeping good on our thoughts and prayers today," said Cardenas.

