Amputee Milwaukee flood victim who helped others for years now needs community help

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who spent years helping others in her community is now facing her own crisis after August's historic floods destroyed nearly everything she owns.

Charlotte Muhammad, an amputee living on a limited income, lost almost all of her possessions when her basement filled with nearly 10 feet of raw sewage during the flooding that impacted much of Milwaukee County.

"When I say everything, I mean everything is gone. I'm on a limited income. What I make just pays the bills — I don't have extra," Muhammad said.

The floodwaters destroyed her furnace, water heater and electrical system, and damaged her home's foundation. Most of her clothes and household items were also ruined.

"I saw the water was up to the second step, almost into my kitchen. I was at a loss — I didn't know what to do. My basement was completely submerged in flood water," Muhammad said.

As an amputee, the devastation has taken away not just comfort, but mobility. The flooding destroyed equipment that helped her navigate her daily life safely.

"It kept me secure, that I didn't have to run in and out of my home to take care of my basic needs," Muhammad said.

While her homeowners' insurance covered some debris removal, Muhammad hasn't heard anything from FEMA regarding additional assistance.

Muhammad worked for years as an outreach coordinator, supporting others in need. Now, her friends say it's her turn to receive support from the community she served.

"There's no one but me, and that's part of the scary part — it's on me, and I've done my very best," Muhammad said.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign is underway to cover repairs and replace essentials.

She also needs specific items right away:



A walker and crutches

Exercise Equipment - A treadmill, a stationary bike, hand weights, a therapy ball

A Sewing Machine

"This is hard, and I'm not seeing a way out right now. I'm really, really struggling," she said.

