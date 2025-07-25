All MPS schools previously relocated have now been cleared of lead risks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Thursday announced that testing by the City of Milwaukee Health Department has cleared Brown Street Academy, after renovation and painting addressed lead risks at the school.

To date, MHD has declared nine schools cleared of lead dangers; all of the schools temporarily relocated in the 2024-25 school year now have been cleared.

The Brown Street Academy building, at 2029 N. 20th St., will be ready to welcome students and staff back on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the first day of 2025-26 school year.

Brown Street students and staff were temporarily relocated to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School in May to allow MPS and contracted crews to perform renovation work, stabilize surfaces with paint, and clean the building thoroughly. The relocation was precautionary; no Brown Street students were identified as having elevated blood lead levels from the school.

According to Cassellius, the district is working toward eliminating all lead dangers from schools built before 1978 by the end of this calendar year.

