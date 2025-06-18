MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors reviewed the district's lead remediation progress and heard community feedback on the proposed $1.5 billion budget for the 2025-2026 school year during Tuesday's meeting.

READ ALSO: MPS superintendent reflects on first few months and looks toward future: 'We can't do this alone'

The board received an update on the ongoing lead crisis from Facilities Director Mike Turza, who presented the MPS Lead Action Plan June Report.

According to the report, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has fined MPS 13 times for non-compliance with lead safety regulations.

TMJ4 reached out to both MPS and DHS for information on the fines that were issued on June 10th.

Watch: MPS provides update on lead crisis and hears feedback on proposed budget

MPS provides update on lead crisis and hears feedback on proposed budget

Turza hopes to complete all summer lead remediation work by August 25, before teachers return to classrooms. The plan also aims to have 100% of custodial and facilities staff trained on lead-safe cleaning protocols by September 2025.

The proposed $1.5 billion budget includes funding for lead cleanup, salary increases, safety plans, school lunch enhancements, and increased individual funding for each school.

Community members voiced their concerns about the budget proposal, which the board could vote on as soon as June 24.

"Is this a funding formula that we plan to move forward with for fiscal year 27 and will it insure systemic change for our most vulnerable students," MPS teacher, Lukas Wierer said.

"Does the present budget that is gonna be presented take it into consideration the support for special education children," an educator at the meeting said.

The board is expected to take final action on the proposed budget at their meeting on June 24.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip