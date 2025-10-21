MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee landlord is promising to address ongoing trash issues at his North 39th Street properties after tenants reached out to TMJ4 News and an alderwoman expressed disgust at the conditions.

"You have major problems; you can't expect people to live like this," one tenant said.

The tenant contacted TMJ4 News after we reported on piles of trash outside the buildings and cockroaches and mold inside last Friday.

"The trash has been a problem for a while. That's a continuous issue," the tenant said.

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore visited the neighborhood last week and was shocked by what she saw.

"I pulled up, and I was disgusted. And I took pictures because I was like, what in the world is going on," Moore said.

TMJ4 Sharlen Moore, Alderwoman

"They're sick of it, I'm sick of it," she said.

The piles of trash have since been picked up. Landlord Bryan Hintz told TMJ4 News he hired a new company that collected the garbage over the weekend.

Watch: Alderwoman and tenants raise concerns, landlord promises to fix trash problems

Alderwoman and tenants raise concerns, landlord promises to fix trash problems

When asked if the cleanup was a good sign, Moore remained skeptical.

"It's temporary. I just look at it as it's the band-aid approach," Moore said.

TMJ4 News attempted to reach Hintz last week about the issue, but didn't receive a response. We saw him outside his properties on Monday, and he addressed the trash problem.

"It has been an issue, but it won't be an issue anymore," Hintz said.

When asked to promise his residents the problem was solved, Hintz replied: "I promise."

Moore said she has received multiple complaints about the issue, and the Department of Neighborhood Services has issued multiple violations to the landlord.

"No matter how much we cite them, DNS, we email, we call. Nothing seems to be working, and we have to bring this to a stop," Moore said.

Court records show Hintz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 30. City records indicate he still owns the properties.

"It is his responsibility, bankruptcy or not. She has a right to live in a safe, mold-free home," Moore said.

Moore said she is working to hold landlords accountable for these types of issues.

"Take care of your property. Our tenants and our residents, the residents of this city, deserve that," Moore said.

Hintz declined a formal interview request Monday afternoon, saying he didn't have time.

If you want to report issues with your landlord to the City of Milwaukee, you can do it here.

Community Advocates also have resources here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip