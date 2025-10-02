AJ Bombers announces November closing date after 16 years in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — AJ Bombers will officially close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 20, ending a 16-year run as a Milwaukee dining staple, the Benson's Restaurant Group announced Thursday.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2009, became known for its burgers, boozy shakes and signature peanut bombs. The hospitality company first announced plans to permanently close the establishment in June after deciding not to renew the restaurant's lease.

“This fall is about celebrating the guests who made AJ Bombers what it is,” said David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments, owner of Benson’s Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for a final burger, beer, and of course, a peanut bomb or two before we close our doors in November.”

The closure announcement came shortly after the company announced two new catering and events partnerships with Milwaukee Athletic Club and Sandhill Tree Farm.

The restaurant's final week of service will run Nov. 17-20, culminating in a farewell celebration on closing night. Fans are encouraged to share favorite memories by posting throwback photos, taking one last picture in the iconic Giant Chair, and signing their names on the walls.



October specials announced

The restaurant announced limited-time dine-in October specials, including daily deals and weekly promotions.

Available Daily

• Bomber Burger Returns - $13.50 with fries or tots

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Bombers Sauce, plus a crispy portobello stuffed with

Wisconsin cheddar & muenster

• College ID Meal Deal - Burger + Fries + Soda for $9.99

• Free Busch Light with purchase of Barrie Burger, additional Busch just $2

Thursdays

• Classic AJ Single Burger - $4.95

• $3 Bomber Beer

Fridays

• $2 Off Apps

• $4 Select Domestic 16oz Cans

Monday, October 13: Food Wars Anniversary

• Celebrate AJ Bombers’ Food Wars Win with the Milwaukee Burger (1/4lb patty, Colby cheese, applewood smoked bacon & Schlitz onions) for just $7.50, add fries for $2

