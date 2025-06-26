Milwaukee's AJ Bombers restaurant to close in late 2025 after 16 years

MILWAUKEE — A popular Milwaukee burger joint known for its unique menu items and atmosphere will be shutting its doors this year.

AJ Bombers, known for its burgers, boozy shakes, and peanut bombs, announced Thursday it plans to close permanently in late 2025, ending a 16-year run in the Milwaukee community.

TMJ4

The closure comes after owner and operator Benson’s Restaurant Group decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease, according to a news release.

The restaurant, located near Water and Knapp, will remain open through late 2025 and plans ongoing celebrations to commemorate its iconic menu, history, and decor.

“AJ Bombers has been a cornerstone in the Milwaukee community for the past 16 years, and it’s beloved by so many, including myself. This decision wasn’t an easy one but it’s one that made the most business sense for our restaurant group as we look to the future,” said David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments, owner of Benson’s Restaurant Group. “Rest assured, for the next few months, we’ll be celebrating in style – expect tributes to our claims to fame, nods to previously retired menu items and so much more. While bittersweet, we look forward to giving this historic brand a fitting send off, with the help from the community.”

The restaurant has been a beloved fixture in Milwaukee since opening in 2009 under previous ownership. It gained national recognition when it won best burger on the Travel Channel's "Food Wars" in 2010, according to the release.

TMJ4

The announcement comes as Benson’s Restaurant Group recently announced two new catering and events partnerships with Milwaukee Athletic Club and Sandhill Tree Farm.

According to the release, Benson’s is focusing on growing its presence in catering and event offerings, as well as its larger-footprint restaurants.

All current AJ Bombers employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Benson’s Restaurant Group restaurants when the location closes.

More details about AJ Bombers' goodbye celebrations are expected to be announced soon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip