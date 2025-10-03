Adapted Sports league brings soccer joy to special needs students at Oak Creek High School

Special needs students from Oak Creek High School and Sussex Hamilton got their moment to shine on the soccer field in front of a packed gymnasium during the first-ever Adapted Sports League Soccer game.

The event brought together two school communities to celebrate inclusion and provide opportunities for students with special needs to experience competitive sports.

"We are so happy to bring this event not only to the community of Oak Creek and our special needs students, but also to Sussex Hamilton as well. These kids are enjoying it beyond measure," said Scott Holler, Athletic Director at Oak Creek High School.

Students from both schools practiced for weeks leading up to their big game, and their excitement was evident.

"Before I was proud, and everyone was cheering at me, and they say good job," said Leyna Wenzel.

The event was organized by Ellen Moon, whose 16-year-old son, Kyle, has Down syndrome and participated in the game.

"My son Kyle is out there; he's 16 years old, and he has Down syndrome. He always wanted to play sports. And I know he's really excited about all of the people who came out to see him, and hanging out with his friends playing a soccer game," Moon said.

The gymnasium was filled with fans, parents, and cheerleaders who came out to support the student athletes in this celebration of love and inclusion.

